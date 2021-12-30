What hits the public domain on Jan 1?

Among media entering the public domain on Saturday: the original Winnie the Pooh book, Ernest Hemingway's The Sun Also Rises and Scott Joplin's Maple Leaf Rag.

When writer Benjamin Hoff published the Tao of Pooh in 1982, using A.A. Milne's famous stories of adventurous stuffed animals to illustrate the principles of Taoism, he agreed to pay the Milne estate a third of hardcover and 40 percent of paperback profits. As of the start of 2022, any other writer wishing to reuse some of the original Pooh stories would have no need to reach that kind of deal. Like many other works first published in 1926, the original Winnie-the-Pooh enters the U.S. public domain on January 1.