Artist/writer Austin Kleon's "100 things that made my year" for 2021

Austin Kleon, author of the inspiring best-selling book, Steal Like an Artist, posted a list of 100 things that ennriched his life this year. Here are a few excerpts:
- Starting a 5-year commonplace diary and writing a favorite sentence in it every day.
- Newsletter 2.0. All my kind readers.
- Making collages out of used fireworks and lifted type and cyanotypes of dead things I find in the yard. Losing myself. Getting into the flow state. Stepping into the portal.
- Making a page for my zines.
- Walking past a discarded beer can so many times I decided to turn it into installation art.
- How Instagram isn't completely terrible yet. Gary Panter's Instagram index cards. Liana Finck's new mom cartoons. Monty Don's gardens. Thor Harris's life hacks.
- People looking through my telescope and seeing Jupiter's moons and Saturn's rings for the first time.