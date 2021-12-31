Fish rained from the sky in Texas this week

On Wednsesday, fish rained from the sky in Texarkana, Texas.



"Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain," city officials posted on Facebook.

Of course, fish falls were a favorite topic in the books of Charles Fort (1874-1932), "collector" of anomalous phenomena who greatly influenced my own appreciation for high weirdness.