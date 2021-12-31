"It's Spooky" is an awesome collaboration between musicians Daniel Johnston and Jad Fair

Popkin

It's Spooky [1989] is an awesome collaboration between musicians Daniel Johnston and Jad Fair. As a big fan of both musicians' solo stuff, I couldn't be happier that they teamed up to combine their magic. This album was recorded in a week, and it's roughness is a part of what draws me to it. The creativity of this duo is infectious. Happy Talk (07:27)  is one of my favorite tracks on the album.