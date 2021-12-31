It's Spooky [1989] is an awesome collaboration between musicians Daniel Johnston and Jad Fair. As a big fan of both musicians' solo stuff, I couldn't be happier that they teamed up to combine their magic. This album was recorded in a week, and it's roughness is a part of what draws me to it. The creativity of this duo is infectious. Happy Talk (07:27) is one of my favorite tracks on the album.
"It's Spooky" is an awesome collaboration between musicians Daniel Johnston and Jad Fair
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music
Neil Young and Devo's deeply weird early version of "Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)"
This insanity was recorded in 1978 at San Francisco's Different Fur music studios as part of the dream sequence in Neil Young's film Human Highway (1982). From Shakey: Neil Young's Biography by Jimmy McDonough: "In the wee hours of the morning at Different Fur, Young and Devo collaborated musically for the only time on an… READ THE REST
Check out this awesome metal cover of Titanic's theme song
Titanic traumatized me. Not the film, mind you, but the perpetually looped theme song that controlled radio play for years. Like the Bodyguard before it, Titanic was framed in my mind as a boring romance movie with the annoying song you couldn't escape. Before I saw the film, I had an ax to grind with its very existence. When I… READ THE REST
Rick Astley on the first time he was Rickrolled: "I don't need this in my life right now"
Rickrolling enabled Rick Astley to rise like a Phoenix from the flames of 1980s one hit wonders. But when the prank first began and his friend in California sent him a link to his own video, Astley didn't find it particularly funny. He wasn't offended either. It just didn't make any sense to him. (It… READ THE REST
Brrrn Board: Six Foot Adjustable Slideboard here to make at home workouts fun again
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST
Get a VPN subscription and one year of Boost Mobile for just $110
In terms of germs, the summer gave us a little more leeway than the winter to be relaxed and protected from catching a case of COVID. Now that new strains are upon us, we might have to go back into recluse mode for a while. If history has taught us anything, it's that another lockdown… READ THE REST
Karaoke On Demand is perfect for those who want to scream a tune into the social distancing void
Hey, remember when we used to have a blast with other people instead of giving a hoot about germs? Fun times, fun times. Alas, thanks to the bewildering stupidity of half the country and a new strain of COVID blowing through literally everyone, we're back home and left to our own devices. That's cool, we've… READ THE REST