N-word video judge resigns

Michelle Odinet, alleged to be the off-camera voice uttering the n-word on a family video leaked to the media, has resigned as a Lafayette City Court Judge. In a letter that "takes full responsibility" for the "hurtful words" without ever admitting which ones were "my words", Odinet wrote that her resignation was effective immediately.

"I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public's confidence and integrity for the judiciary. After much reflection and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as judge of the Lafayette City Court effective immediately. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary of State and hope that a special election can be scheduled to fill the vacancy that my resignation creates."

