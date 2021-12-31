The monster with 21 faces: one of Japan's most infamous unsolved cases

Every nation has its criminal contingent, but Japan's inhospitable environment for lawlessness lends the Yakuza an air of poise and professionalism uncommon to other crime syndicates. That's part of what makes the monster with 21 faces such a bone-chilling story.

In 1984, a person, or possibly a group of people, began a series of strange attacks aimed at the Ezaki Gilco confectionary company. If you're unfamiliar with the Gilco company, you're definitely familiar with their most famous product: Pocky. In the video linked above, BuzzFeed Unsolved True Crime investigates this horrific case. I don't want to spoil the twists and turns of the story, but I can pretty much guarantee you'll never look at Pocky the same way.