MTV Unfiltered was a '90s television show that featured footage of real events created by viewers. In this two minute segment, a teen sporting a mullet talks about how learning to use Cards As Weapons has changed his life. He informs us that "people do get hurt, and bleed" before showing us a video of him and his buddies practicing their card-throwing skills on eachother. Forget the pepper spray, folks. A deck of playing cards is all you need to fend off any potential creeps.
These mullet-headed kids enjoy using playing cards as weapons in this segment from MTV Unfiltered
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- playing cards
Play a game of 'I spy' with Pee-wee's new playing cards
Fans of Pee-wee's Big Adventure are going to have a field day looking for all the details in the art for this just-announced deck of cards. I spy Francis as the Joker. I spy a broken bike chain link. I spy an Abraham Lincoln hand puppet à la the Breakfast Machine. I spy the cut… READ THE REST
Fantastic stop motion animation of playing card control
Omozoc created this terrific stop motion animation from 1,667 photographs! READ THE REST
Macabre and creepy, I like the Karnival Dose deck of playing cards
This elegant, yet faux-distressed set of playing cards is just lovely. A bit more shocking, while every bit as lovely as the Arch Angels or Skulls I have been using, these offer a bit more a gonzo element. Perfect for magic, this is a deck of US Playing Cards with the Bicycle Airflow finish. Red… READ THE REST
Brrrn Board: Six Foot Adjustable Slideboard here to make at home workouts fun again
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST
Get a VPN subscription and one year of Boost Mobile for just $110
In terms of germs, the summer gave us a little more leeway than the winter to be relaxed and protected from catching a case of COVID. Now that new strains are upon us, we might have to go back into recluse mode for a while. If history has taught us anything, it's that another lockdown… READ THE REST
Karaoke On Demand is perfect for those who want to scream a tune into the social distancing void
Hey, remember when we used to have a blast with other people instead of giving a hoot about germs? Fun times, fun times. Alas, thanks to the bewildering stupidity of half the country and a new strain of COVID blowing through literally everyone, we're back home and left to our own devices. That's cool, we've… READ THE REST