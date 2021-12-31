These mullet-headed kids enjoy using playing cards as weapons in this segment from MTV Unfiltered

MTV Unfiltered was a '90s television show that featured footage of real events created by viewers. In this two minute segment, a teen sporting a mullet talks about how learning to use Cards As Weapons has changed his life. He informs us that "people do get hurt, and bleed" before showing us a video of him and his buddies practicing their card-throwing skills on eachother. Forget the pepper spray, folks. A deck of playing cards is all you need to fend off any potential creeps.