This beautiful new video is our last glimpse of the James Webb Telescope as it heads into deep space

Last Saturday, the the James Webb Space Telescope—the most powerful space observatory in history and the world's biggest science project—launched aboard an Arian 5 rocket. A collaboration between NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and CSA (Canadian Space Agency, this telescope will look farther back in time to shed light on what happened in our Universe billions of years ago. The just-released video above shows the moment the telescope separated from the rocket and deployed its stunning solar arrays. It was the last time we saw the telescope before it travels 1.5 million km from Earth where it will enables us to "study every phase in the history of our Universe, ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang, to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, to the evolution of our own Solar System," as NASA explains.

You might have watched this in near real-time but the transmission was quite glitchy. The ESA improved the video quality and added a soundtrack by Charlotte Hatherley.