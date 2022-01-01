Hi, Super Nintendo Chalmers

The Simpsons have reached a curious point in their 30-year lifespan. By becoming permanently embedded in the fabric of pop culture, similar to characters like Bugs Bunny and Superman, The Simpsons have garnered a host of fans for almost every peripheral resident of Springfield outside of the primary cast. Characters like Hans Moleman have developed a cult fandom, despite a relatively slender number of appearances in the series. One such character is Superintendent Gary Chalmers. If one can describe Moleman's appearances as slight, Superintendent Chalmers' showings on The Simpsons are infinitesimal. However, thanks to the internet, Chalmers has become arguably one of the show's most recognizable characters.

In the 2010s, Superintendent Chalmers and Principal Skinner's sketch from the episode "22 Short Films About Springfield' became meme fodder on YouTube. Various YouTubers edited the scene with increasingly bizarre variations, with several crossing the million view threshold. Despite being most famous for his role in the steamed hams meme, Chalmers has another claim to Simpsons fame. In the episode "Lisa Gets an A," Ralph Wiggum refers to the superintendent as Super Nintendo Chalmers. Even though it was a throwaway gag, the line has become another piece in Chalmers' online legacy.

The Instagram profile Zoki_64 custom painted a Super Nintendo with Chalmers' visage to capitalize on the meme's popularity. The image only emphasizes how insanely popular even the most obscure characters in The Simpsons are.