r/pareidolia is my new favorite subreddit, interpreting the term to refer to "things that look like other things". Above, the sweater of lost souls.
Pareidolia subreddit
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- pareidolia
- subreddits
Ruin marble is a kind of rock with patterns that look like derelict cities
According to Wikipedia, ruin marble can either be marble or limestone. The pattens in the rock look like gloomy scenes from nature or long-abandoned cities. Check out this cool Pinterest page of ruin marble. [by Mirtio – Own work, CC0] READ THE REST
This bottle of mayo was possessed by a demon
This sinister face appeared in my bottle of Kewpie Mayonnaise the other night at dinner. Is my bottle of Mayonnaise haunted, or is this just an instance of creepy pareidolia? Either way, I'm going to be seeing this face in my dreams. To all the mayonnaise eaters out there, you have been warned. READ THE REST
Mary, Jesus, and Cookie Monster
The Mother, the Son, and the real Holy Spirit. Can you spot Cookie Monster? (@marksumm, thanks UPSO!) READ THE REST
Brrrn Board: Six Foot Adjustable Slideboard here to make at home workouts fun again
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST
Get a VPN subscription and one year of Boost Mobile for just $110
In terms of germs, the summer gave us a little more leeway than the winter to be relaxed and protected from catching a case of COVID. Now that new strains are upon us, we might have to go back into recluse mode for a while. If history has taught us anything, it's that another lockdown… READ THE REST
Karaoke On Demand is perfect for those who want to scream a tune into the social distancing void
Hey, remember when we used to have a blast with other people instead of giving a hoot about germs? Fun times, fun times. Alas, thanks to the bewildering stupidity of half the country and a new strain of COVID blowing through literally everyone, we're back home and left to our own devices. That's cool, we've… READ THE REST