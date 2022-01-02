How exactly did manga dethrone American comics?



Formerly a punchline, superheroes are globally ubiquitous and the go-to genre in Hollywood. The success of the cape and tights crowd might suggest a similar apex of popularity in their medium of origin, comic books. On the contrary, superheroes are in crisis away from their thrilling exploits on the silver screen.

Let's not mince words; manga is devouring American comics whole. Whereas Marvel and DC struggle to retain readers, manga publishers dominate sales at home and abroad. To many American comic loyalists, it seems surreal. When you consider the disadvantages manga has compared to American books—such as being printed in black and white—the achievement becomes even more compelling. In a fascinating video, the brilliant YouTube channel Storied takes a deep dive into the reasons American comics lost ground to their Japanese counterparts.