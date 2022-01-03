The Guardian's "Saturday Magazine Team" offers 100 ways to slightly improve your life without really trying, perfect for those who knew not to burden themselves with New Year's resolutions or who have already blown theirs.
12. Sharpen your knives.
It's easy enough to snip a cable tie with cutters, but in some cases, you might want to remove It without cutting it. If you need to re-use the cable tie or want to avoid the risk of cutting a cable by mistake, you need to resort to a non-destructive removal method. Core 77 has… READ THE REST
With Live Photos activated, iPhones record what they see 1.5 seconds before and after you take a picture. It's useful when you're taking photo of something moving or changing quickly and want to select a key single image, but I find it annoying and my phone seems to enjoy defaulting to it. Here's how to… READ THE REST
Writer Clive Thompson (a frequent contributor to Boing Boing) has an excellent regular column at Medium. One of his recent pieces is about how he switches to a different word processor when he is revising a draft. He says seeing the words in a new window, font, or interface gives him the distance he needs… READ THE REST
