Check out this martial artist perform moves from Tekken

Most fighting games are ridiculous exaggerations of combat. The Street Fighter series, the genre's template, presents battle through the lens of the supernatural by featuring fireballs and superpowers. Characters in Tekken, however, often use actual stances and katas from traditional martial arts in their fighting styles. One of the most famous characters to exemplify this concept is capoeira practitioner Eddy Gordo.

Eddy's movements are so authentic that Vladislav Litvinenko, an Instagram martial artist with a background in capoeira, decided to replicate the motions of the Tekken mainstay. If you like the video, be sure to check out his page, as he's created several for most of the characters from Tekken's roster.