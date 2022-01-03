Here's a project to update classic BASIC games using modern scripting languages

One of the reasons I bought an Apple ][e was to write programs using the built-in BASIC interpretor. I spent countless enjoyable hours writing programs and typing in programs, line-by-line, from books like David H. Ahl's BASIC Computer Games. These games initially appeared in Ahl's Creative Computing magazine, which ran from 1974-1985. The Internet Archive has scans of many issues.

Our friend and Boing Boing BBS creator Jeff Atwood is leading a project to rewrite the games in Ahl's books using modern languages like Java, Python, and C#. Read about Atwood's reasons for doing this here.