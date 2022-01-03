Mayor is shocked — shocked, I tell you — to learn his truck had over 440 pounds of cocaine in it

How'd that get in there? A mayor in northern Niger scratched his head in bafflement when authorities searched his official truck and found $9 million worth of cocaine and cannabis in it.

Niger ranks high on the Organized Crime Index for drug smuggling and organized crime.

A number of violent extremist organizations act as quasi-mafia-style groups in Niger. Tramadol is sold by mafia networks made up primarily of Malian nationals. Government officials at all levels are suspected to be involvement in drug, human and gold smuggling and there have been a number of corruption and alleged embezzlement scandals in Niger in recent years.

The U.S. doesn't look that great on the OC Index either, to be honest: