Pooping in ancient Rome

What was it like to relieve oneself in ancient Rome? This video on Toldinstone describes the use, decoration, and hazards of Roman latrines.



What hazards? Besides the public latrine sponge for washing your booty hole and the parasites that crawled upon it, there were creatures like snakes, rats, and even octopi that might crawl from the hole. And then there was the occasional methane explosion that might send gouts of fire up through the seats. And let's not even think about the smell.



Image: Screengrab