"She was being very Asian": Listen to Karen complain about Korean-American news anchor commenting that she ate dumplings on New Year's Day, as is her tradition

On Saturday, Korean-American TV anchor Michelle Li of St. Louis NBC affiliate KDSK reported on traditional New Year's Day foods of different cultures. She mentioned that she ate dumplings, a common New Year's Day meal among many Korean people. Watch the clip above. This really peeved Karen who responded with a telephone call to the station complaining that Li was being "very Asian" and recommended she "keep her Korean to herself." Here is Li listening to the idiot's voicemail:

It's subtle but people do notice! Something small but representation matters…we are not all eating cornbread, my friends… though it is delicious. https://t.co/RiSiP7JGLp pic.twitter.com/AFBLIgOhX6 — Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022

Li wrote a response to the voicemail here: "A viewer called to complain about me being 'very Asian' for talking about New Year's Day dumplings on TV" (KSDK)