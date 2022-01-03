Should we mix human and animal DNA?

We're entering a bold frontier with the science of genetics. Scientists can wipe out a litany of debilitating diseases and physical abnormalities. The questions are no longer about possibility but about ethics.

High on the list is whether we should splice human and animal DNA. What will being human mean if we can edit our genes with animal attributes?

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Big Think gathers a host of bright minds in the field to pontificate about the possibilities of genetic editing. Even after watching the video, I'm unsure where I land on the issue.