Watch a MAGA man spout opposite insurrection realities at the same time

One thing all Trumpers have in common is their special ability to weave together contradicting realities with a straight face. Such as the gentleman below, who says that the Capitol insurrectionists were not part of the Trump rally.

"I believe Antifa was in there," he explains to Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars.

And then the proud papa can't help himself, immediately boasting, "I know my son was there."

Without missing a beat, Stiefler spots the opening and goes in for the kill (as in killer punchline).

"How do you feel having your son be in Antifa?"

Watch how MAGA man both defends his son, saying "He's not in Antifa," and proudly admits that is son was inside the Capitol.