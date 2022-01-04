These people are eithger heartbreakingly stupid, or trolling CNN.
A heartbreaking video of Republican folks regurgitating lies to avoid accepting what Republicans did on January 6
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- oy vey
GQP Rep. Madison Cawthorn asks mothers to please let their sons grow up to be monsters
In a fit of raving about testosterone, Congressperson Cawthorn pleads with conservative mothers to encourage their sons to be awful, reprehensible human beings. I am not sure I would have hung around for his reasons men are low on hormones, but I bet they are wacky. READ THE REST
The Yiddish roots of "glitch"
I had no idea that the word "glitch" comes from Yiddish, the language spoken by Ashkenazi Jews that gave us words like "klutz," "nosh," and "shlep." From Air & Space: Glitch is derived from glitsh, Yiddish for slippery place, and from glitshn, meaning to slide, or glide. Glitch was in use in the 1940s by… READ THE REST
Top Trump officials may receive pay raises while government workers remain unpaid
The Washington Post reports that without legislation to continue a pay-cap it appears senior Trump officials including Vice-President Pence will receive pay raises. The raises appear to be an intended consequence of the shutdown: When lawmakers failed to pass bills on Dec. 21 to fund multiple federal agencies, they allowed an existing pay freeze to… READ THE REST
This 11-in-1 groomer kit will have you channeling your inner Ryan Reynolds in no time
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you have an important work meeting or are getting together with friends for drinks on a Saturday night, looking good on the outside ensures you feel even better on the… READ THE REST
Say goodbye to back pain, muscle aches, and more with 42% off this massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you deal with back pain (and honestly, who doesn't nowadays?) or just muscle aches in general, you know how distracting they can be. Whether you're an athlete trying to recover… READ THE REST
Brrrn Board: Six Foot Adjustable Slideboard here to make at home workouts fun again
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST