I felt like I was dreaming while awake when I watched AFTERLIFE, a short film by Ishu Patel. The film is an exploration of death, and depicts a mystical journey that someone's spirit faces after it travels into the beyond. Throughout this animation, a glowing, plasma-like substance morphs into various forms such as angels, skulls, cosmic landscapes, and abstractions. I don't have any set beliefs about what happens after death, but this fellow's experience doesn't look half bad.
Afterlife is a short film that imagines life after death
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- death
Watch the death of a single-celled organism
No matter how natural the process of dying is, the prospect of death will always be unsettling. Grappling with the existential questions surrounding death's reality can either ruin or enlighten any action one engages in. Consider it a coffin half full or half empty argument. Do you find death's leering presence motivating or disheartening? I… READ THE REST
High-tech assisted suicide pod may be legal in Switzerland as soon as next year
The Sarco assisted euthanasia pod first started making waves around 2017. Created by Dutch doctor Philip Nitschke of Exit International, it's a coffin-like pod that's meant to help deliver people to the end of their lives without pain. Once an individual has entered the pod, they are presented with a series of questions; eventually, they are… READ THE REST
It is possible to overcome anxiety around death
There's an old spiritual phrase, "what you resist persists." A succinct maxim that speaks to how avoiding something only intensifies its presence in one's life. Trying not to think about that debt you owe? Get ready to wake up at 4 am until you confront it. Across varying cultures and economic brackets, no thought gets… READ THE REST
This $75 drone is the perfect way to see the world from a bird's eye view
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Okay, now that everyone is back to work in full force instead of feigning work from home (admit it, those Zoom meetings were almost exclusively an opportunity to show off your… READ THE REST
These innovative earbuds translate other languages, and they're 33% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you need to focus on your work on the computer in front of you or could use something to chill out during your morning commute, a good pair of earbuds… READ THE REST
This 11-in-1 groomer kit will have you channeling your inner Ryan Reynolds in no time
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you have an important work meeting or are getting together with friends for drinks on a Saturday night, looking good on the outside ensures you feel even better on the… READ THE REST