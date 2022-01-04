Afterlife is a short film that imagines life after death

Popkin

I felt like I was dreaming while awake when I watched AFTERLIFE, a short film by Ishu Patel. The film is an exploration of death, and depicts a mystical journey that someone's spirit faces after it travels into the beyond. Throughout this animation, a glowing, plasma-like substance morphs into various forms such as angels, skulls, cosmic landscapes, and abstractions. I don't have any set beliefs about what happens after death, but this fellow's experience doesn't look half bad.