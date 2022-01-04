Baby on Nirvana album cover loses lawsuit

A judge dismissed Spencer Elden's lawsuit against Nirvana for using his naked photo on the cover of Nevermind in 1991. Elden was seeking $150,000 in damages from the band because it had "failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking."

From The Guardian:

Lawyers for the band's estate – surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic; Courtney Love, Cobain's widow and executor; and Kirk Weddle, the photographer of the cover image – said Elden had "spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby'", recreating the image on the album's 15th and 20th anniversaries, and tattooing the album's title on his chest.

The judge said Elden can appeal the decision.