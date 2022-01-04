Look inside Canada's largest mansion which is completely abandoned and a total mess

Located about five hours north of Toronto, Ontario, the Peter Grant Mansion is the largest home in Canada. It was never finished and is now a prime destination for urban explorers. From Curiocity:

Named after its intended owner who was the CEO of a well-respected lumber company, this uniquely designed palace could have been a modern marvel – with waterfalls, two indoor pools, a small golf course, a squash court, and an indoor boat garage that could fit his 40ft yacht.

Sadly, following the 2008 financial crisis, it was abandoned mid-construction and now it sits desolate, unfinished, and unsettling.