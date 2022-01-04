Sen. Tim Kaine and thousands of others stuck in traffic for 19 hours

Senator Tim Kaine (D–VA) is among those who have been stuck in traffic for 19 hours on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Thousands of cars in both directions became trapped along a 50-mile-stretch of the highway yesterday after a multi-vehicle crash during a heavy snowstorm. Like a scene from a dystopian thriller, drivers ended up turning their engines off to save gas, stepping out of their cars to walk their pets, let their children stretch their legs, and to relieve themselves — all while battling freezing temperatures.

From NBC Washington:

Many drivers are out of gas. Some don't have food or water. Some say they have kids, pets and family members with medical needs in the car. "We are getting to people as soon as we can. We understand the severity of the situation," Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Kelly Hannon said. U.S. Sen. for Virginia Tim Kaine said he was caught in the extreme gridlock. "I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I'm still not near the Capitol," Kaine said on Twitter. He said his office is in touch with transportation officials.

I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I'm still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

And from NBC News: