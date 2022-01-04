These innovative earbuds translate other languages, and they're 33% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you need to focus on your work on the computer in front of you or could use something to chill out during your morning commute, a good pair of earbuds have become a necessary everyday accessory. And while not all models are created equal, there are certain wireless buds out there that offer you way more than killer sound, and after using them once, you won't know how you ever operated without them.

Ditch the pricey Apple AirPods and get the same, quality sound accessory with way more to offer at a price your wallet will definitely appreciate. Say hello to the Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones, a gadget that does way more than pump music and help you make hands-free calls.

Opening a whole new world of communication to you, these Freesay earphones can translate over thirty different languages, like Dutch, Arabic, Chinese, and more, right into your ear with an incredible 97% accuracy. In just two seconds, these buds can translate an entire sentence in another language! Whether you're meeting someone new or are off visiting another country, being able to better understand those around you can really enrich your life like you never could've imagined.

In addition to its impressive language translation abilities, this top-rated Freesay sound accessory boasts Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, great for picking up calls, listening to music, and more. And with five hours of translating time and up to six hours of music-playing time, you don't have to spend tons of time ensuring the buds are charged. And their charging case even serves as a portable microphone and speaker.

From its accurate translations to its high-quality sound, the Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones are incredibly useful in your everyday life, serving as an invaluable accessory.

Snag 33% off the Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones, making them just $199.99.

Prices subject to change.