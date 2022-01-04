This $75 drone is the perfect way to see the world from a bird's eye view

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Okay, now that everyone is back to work in full force instead of feigning work from home (admit it, those Zoom meetings were almost exclusively an opportunity to show off your pajamas), we've all forgotten what it's like to have fun. It was just a few short months ago we were all outside enjoying time with or families and dogs while we braved a pandemic. We can't being you back to those memories, but we can offer you fun in the form of a drone with this Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Camera from Genius Depot.

Alright flying friends, let's get down to business with the Black Drone. The main thing to remember here is this GPS flyer has a control distance of up to 1,200 meters and uses dual 4K camera cameras. In short, this means you can snag high-def photos and stable videos of things like birds, trees, and whatever's living in your backyard that's digging up all of your rose bushes.

Beyond that, the altitude hold mode function provides stable flight and adjusts the arms to make sure your images aren't blurry and, if you happen to capture Bigfoot, you can actually sell the pictures. By using a three-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization, you'll only get the best of the best bird's eye view.

Right, so let's get on to the most important part of any drone: the modes, specifically headless. Headless mode locks the direction of the remote controller as heading so it doesn't give you a wonky ride (or a headache, for that matter). Outside of that gesture control helps control the drone from the app so that you never need to control blindly. When you're ready to put your drone to bed (which won't be often, seeing how cool it is) use the one key automatic return to help your drone find its way back.

Get the Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Camera for $74.95 (Reg. $89).

Prices subject to change.