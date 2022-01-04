Trump tells his followers to leave Facebook and Twitter. Will they obey?

After Twitter's ban on Marjorie Taylor Greene for what it generously observed as a "fifth" example of Covid misinformation, former president and GOP leader Donald Trump issued a furious press release saying that Twitter "shouldn't be allowed to do business" and flatly telling his supporters to leave it—and Facebook, for that matter.

But people are asking if that will even happen. Trump's continued efforts to promote Covid vaccines, for example, suggest a man no longer in tune with his own base. Everyone's saying they're just not that loyal.