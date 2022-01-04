Watch a fearless woman rescue a swan with bare hands

When an urban swan becomes disoriented on a bridge in Berlin, an elderly woman takes charge. Without pause, the woman — who had been sitting on a stool selling newspapers — wrangles the bird with her bare hands and then tosses it over the bridge like an old pro. The swan lands safely in the water below and paddles away. The video was shot by documentary maker Marcy Mendelson, who happened to be taking a break from production on her "upcoming film on human-wildlife-conflict & cheetahs in Namibia."

"As onlookers gathered, confused & worried, the lady got up and just did what had to be done," Mendelson said in an Instagram post. "Swans are dangerous birds & can seriously injure people but this fearless lady took no shit."

Swan drama in #Berlin! The elderly lady of Admiralbrucke saves the day. She was braver than all of us pic.twitter.com/KAX9btgqUM — Marcy Mendelson (@MendelsonImages) January 3, 2022