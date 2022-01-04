Watch: A huge robber crab doesn't want to give a man's golf club back, snips it in half

Coconut crabs are also called robber crabs for good reason. Case in point: a man on a golf course in Australia spotted a huge robber crab who took an interest in one of his golf clubs. Such an interest that no matter what the man did, the crab wouldn't let go. Until, that is, it clamped on the club shaft so hard, it snapped in half.

Once the club broke, the crab lost interest and snatched a club cover instead. The man tried to get it back, but after nearly getting his finger snipped, his friend advised him to let it go. "Just let him have it, mate. He's won the victory. He's beaten us."

Via UPI