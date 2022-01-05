An unsteady Ron DeSantis seemed to struggle today while speaking

Ron DeSantis did not seem well today. In fact, as the monotone Florida governor spoke with a pained expression, his voice warbled, his breathing was labored, at at times he seemed on the verge of tears. His troubles peak at 1:04 in the video, where he swallows hard and says, "Excuse me."

Without any explanation from the anti-masker, who went MIA for the last two weeks of December while Covid reached all-time highs in his state, the reason for his apparent ailment could be anything from a case of Covid to a bad case of indigestion.