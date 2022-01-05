Disgruntled Trumpanzee calls Trump "a little bitch" torches his MAGA hat with a flamethrower

Cosmetics salesman Daniel McCarthy is a former Trump supporter but is now a member of far-right Patriot Party of Arizona, which split off from the Arizona GOP.

In this video, McCarthy goes on a tear against his former god-emperor, accusing him of being a "massive grifter," "ushering in medical tyranny," endorsing "establishment candidates," "exploding our national debt," "relinquished our sovereignity with the USMCA trade deal," "passing more gun laws than Obama did," and other high crimes and misdemeanors against aggrieved white men.

He offered Trump $1 million to debate him, and finished the video by ceremonially torching his MAGA cap.