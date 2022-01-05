The Daily Show shares a big 'What if?' Had Fox News covered the January 6th moron rebellion with the same zeal they had for the BLM protests it'd look like this:
Mashing up Fox News BLM outrage with footage from the Jan 6th insurrection
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bizarro universe
Keep your back straight as an arrow for only $65
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Good posture is something we could all benefit from. It keeps our spine aligned and our muscles and bones stronger for longer. Too often though, we tend to curve our back… READ THE REST
This $75 drone is the perfect way to see the world from a bird's eye view
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Okay, now that everyone is back to work in full force instead of feigning work from home (admit it, those Zoom meetings were almost exclusively an opportunity to show off your… READ THE REST
These innovative earbuds translate other languages, and they're 33% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you need to focus on your work on the computer in front of you or could use something to chill out during your morning commute, a good pair of earbuds… READ THE REST