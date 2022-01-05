That one D&D player who always makes it about them

If you've played much Dungeons & Dragons or other RPG, you're likely familiar with this person. There always seems to be one of them. Every encounter finds them in the center of the action, they ask a lot of pointless questions, they murder everything in sight, and they generally want to do the opposite of what the other players want to do.

As one commenter on the video puts it: "'It's just what my character would do!' The seven most infuriating words in all of tabletop RPGdom."



Image: Screengrab