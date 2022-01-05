Hen, his Wife is a 1990 animated short by Igor Kovalyov. This surreal animation has stuck with me since I first saw it a few years ago. It gives me a similar eerie feeling to the atmosphere of David Lynch's films.

This animation is about a man whose wife is a hen, but with some human features and abilities. The couple live in isolation with their pet, which seems like a crossover between a human, a dog, and a bug.

Despite having a beak, chicken feet, and a bird-like figure, the hen's husband is mostly unaware that he's married to a hen, until a visitor enters their home.