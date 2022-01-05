This cyclist records videos of road ragers and posts them to YouTube

Mike van Erp (49) rides his bike around London with a GoPro strapped to his baseball cap. He records instances of bad driver behavior (including videos of drivers hitting him with their car and verbally abusing him) and reports them to the police. His main activity is catching people using their phones while driving and giving the video to the police, who then issue a fine to the driver.

Van Erp says he "has now reported close to 1,000 law-breaking drivers to the police, with about 80% facing prosecution, reports The Guardian. "After any court proceedings are finished, he posts the footage on his YouTube channel."

The videos are great fun to watch, even though CyclingMikey is a bit of an annoying scold.

Here are a few: