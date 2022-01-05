This spoof on the confusing CDC guidelines just had to be

Q-injected anti-vaxxers lead to an ever-changing (and never-ending) Covid virus, and the combination of the two leads to ever-changing CDC guidelines that can sometimes look as confusing as a stacked pole of parking signs on a Los Angeles boulevard.

For example, this is just one of many, many similar (yet different, so pay attention!) paragraphs from the CDC's guidelines:

You should wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of your last close contact with someone with COVID-19 (the date of last close contact is considered day 0). Get tested at least 5 days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19. If you test positive or develop COVID-19 symptoms, isolate from other people and follow recommendations in the Isolation section below. If you tested positive for COVID-19 with a viral test within the previous 90 days and subsequently recovered and remain without COVID-19 symptoms, you do not need to quarantine or get tested after close contact. You should wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of your last close contact with someone with COVID-19 (the date of last close contact is considered day 0).

So of course comedian Desi Lydic of The Daily Show couldn't pass up an opportunity: