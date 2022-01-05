This vintage video is the best Black Widow spider explainer in the entirety of the Internet

I love the way that this vintage science video about The Black Widow Spider looks. It's likely from the early 60s, but the exact date of the video is unknown. At 2:50 in the video, you can see an up-close shot of the black widow making an egg sac. I was pretty surprised at how huge this bubble-like sac was in comparison to the black widow's body — I had no idea this is what the egg sac creation process looked like. I also didn't know that the baby spiders have a phase where they're translucent and ghostly-looking.