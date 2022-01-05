Watch: New Fox ad highlights GOP leaders who spoke the truth after Jan 6, but then ran scared

A new Fox ad by the Republican Accountability Project (run by anti-Trump Republicans) shows clips of what the ambidextrous leaders of the GOP were saying just after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress," said Kevin McCarthy.

"President Trump is responsible for provoking the events of the day," said Mitch McConnell.

"The President's language and rhetoric crossed a line and it was reckless," said Ted Cruz.

"The President needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution," said Lindsay Graham.

"This is the cost of telling thousands of people that there was a legitimate shot of overturning the election," said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R–WI).

Now these same Trump-fearing leaders are either mum on the subject or have stepped in line to please their king.

The ad is set to run tomorrow, on Jan 6th.