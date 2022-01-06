Check out the new Beavis and Butt-Head

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

Mike Judge tweeted a rather haggard-looking Beavis and Butthead. Apparently, the brain-dead duo is going to make a return in an exclusive Paramount + flick that will age them realistically. Although much else isn't known about the movie at this point, the designs alone are enough to intrigue lapsed Beavis and Butthead fans.

Paramount + is working to come back from a deficit in the streaming wars. Last year, Trey Parker and Matt Stone made headlines when it was revealed that the company offered the South Park creators a billion dollars for a slew of exclusive "films". Now it seems like the visionary Mike Judge is following suit.