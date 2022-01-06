Here is No Doubt's performing a very VERY different early version of "Don't Speak" (1994) with accordion!

David Pescovitz

Here is No Doubt playing "Don't Speak" back in January 1994 when it was a "love song." Later, when Stefani and bassist Tony Kanal's romantic relationship ended, it became a break-up song and catapulted the band to fame. That's Gwen's brother Eric on the accordion. He went on to become an animator for The Simpsons and The Ren & Stimpy Show.