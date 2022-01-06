I remember lots of singing about how we didn't need dope in the 80s and 90s, they were wrong

Holy cow! I was having a flashback to my youth, as I have yet to drink my first cup of coffee when I felt a desperate need to find the old Los Angeles PSA's around 'Say Nope to Dope and Ugh to Drugs!' I really did not remember much about this esteemed series and cultural landmark — but I did think there was music, and I wanted to include it at the bottom of a post about a woman who went nuts on meth with a sword.

I was way wrong, but oh the things I have found:

This High School in Kentucky is badass. I hope those kids are all superstars and smoking weed with Snoop Dogg.

As for the ad campaign, I was remembering? It existed, and it involved a puppet.