This desk blotter ensures a pleasant experience

Please refer to the dispatch from December 28, 2021 before reading the following.

"What have you done with my luggage?" I asked, my voice rising.

"Nothing. By now the contents of your luggage are probably in the possession of the hotel manager's family. You should stop worrying about it."

We were getting close to the airport.

Katarzyna said, "The man who loves junk mail has arranged for you to have a pleasant experience. But first, you must have a pleasant experience with me."

"What do you mean?" I asked.

"It is my job."

The car pulled into the airport's long-term parking lot. Katarzyna got out of the car, leaving the driver's door open. I followed her into a nearby service building. She pulled me into a small supply room and locked the door behind us.

"You are in a state of melancholy and despair. Your life is meaningless. I will show you how to be fully alive."

She produced her mobile phone from her back pocket and logged in to Amazon.com. She showed me a photo of a faux leather desk blotter.

"The man who loves junk mail has arranged to have this sent to your home in California. It will be waiting for you after you complete your mission in Hawaii. You will be amazed at how much better time spent at your desk is with this accessory."

It was indeed a nice-looking blotter. It helped salve the sting of my lost Nintendo Switch.

Katarzyna unlocked the door and gestured for me to follow her out of the supply room. We walked out of the service building and across the tarmac to a small, sleek jet.

"Goodbye," she said, turning abruptly and walking away. I watched her get into her car and disappear.

I entered the jet and was greeted by a smiling flight attendant. "I'm sorry," she said. "But you're not allowed to board the plane if you're not wearing shoes with laces."

"What? I don't have any other shoes with me."

"I'm sorry, but you can't board the plane."

I was very annoyed. I had to get to Hawaii.

To be continued…