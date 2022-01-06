This time-lapse of a seed turning into a 600kg pumpkin is a reminder of how strange and powerful plants are. It's also quite satisfying to watch. As the pumpkin grows, it almost looks like a balloon being inflated with air. The hat on the table next to it shows just how gigantic this pumpkin becomes as time goes on. I hope somebody carved it into a massive Jack-O-Lantern!
Time-lapse of a wee little seed turning into a 1,300 pound pumpkin
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- pumpkins
- time lapse
Watch this Timelapse of a pumpkin growing from a seed
According to the YouTube description, this pumpkin reached a point where it was growing more than a foot and a half and gaining about 37 pounds a day, until it finally reached some 1300 pounds. Is this the great pumpkin? READ THE REST
Farmer shows how he turns pumpkins into Frankenstein heads
Already known for their oversized record-setting gourds, the folks at Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins in Benson, Utah are in the spotlight again. Two videos that demonstrate how they mold pumpkins growing on the vine to look like Frankenstein heads are going viral on TikTok. The fully-formed pumpkins cost $75/head when you buy them directly from… READ THE REST
An easy one-eyed Jack-o'-lantern tutorial by master pumpkin sculptor Ray Villafane
If there's one person who knows how to make decorative gourds, it's Ray Villafane. He's known all over the world for his absolutely incredible pumpkin sculptures. In this video tutorial, he shares tips and tricks on how to carve a pumpkin into a one-eyed Jack-o-lantern using an ice cream scoop, a potato, a carrot, and… READ THE REST
The nomadplug is a travel adapter that'll ensure you have juice in 195 different countries
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Yeah, let's just call it now: We're not really going anywhere fast at this point. But someday, we'll be able to roam freely about the world, and it will be just… READ THE REST
Got no time for a formal workout? This under-desk exercise bike is $84 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has your bod hit the back burner? You're not alone. And, if you haven't been hit with COVID yet, the anxiety mounting from the fear of contracting it has caused you… READ THE REST
Animate your own cartoons with this $50 software and instruction bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've seen some of the stuff that gets on TV these days, you know that the standards for what gets aired are perhaps lower than they've ever been before. Of… READ THE REST