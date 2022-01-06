Time-lapse of a wee little seed turning into a 1,300 pound pumpkin

Popkin

This time-lapse of a  seed turning into a 600kg pumpkin is a reminder of how strange and powerful plants are. It's also quite satisfying to watch. As the pumpkin grows, it almost looks like a balloon being inflated with air. The hat on the table next to it shows just how gigantic this pumpkin becomes as time goes on. I hope somebody carved it into a massive Jack-O-Lantern!