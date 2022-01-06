Today's toys have nothing on the ones in this 1960s Mattel commercial

Popkin

This vintage 60s Mattel commercial shows various music boxes and some pretty great guitars with cartoon faces on them. The clown-themed music box is my personal favorite due to its spooky look, but I also love the way that Popeye's head comes out of a can of spinach in the other music box. The commercial itself has such a fun look to it with its simple, hand-drawn background. Why can't today's toys, and commercials, be this cool?