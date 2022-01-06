This vintage 60s Mattel commercial shows various music boxes and some pretty great guitars with cartoon faces on them. The clown-themed music box is my personal favorite due to its spooky look, but I also love the way that Popeye's head comes out of a can of spinach in the other music box. The commercial itself has such a fun look to it with its simple, hand-drawn background. Why can't today's toys, and commercials, be this cool?
Today's toys have nothing on the ones in this 1960s Mattel commercial
