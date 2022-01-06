Watch: Jen Psaki does an amazing job turning a negative Trump comment into "good news"

When a reporter asked Jen Psaki today what she thought about Trump calling President Biden's January 6 speech "political theater," the press secretary answered with aikido grace. She didn't disagree with the ex-reality-show host, or dissect his comment, or get into any kind of back-and-forth with the reporter on the matter. Instead, she saw the comment as a positive learning moment for the angry ex-president.

"It looks like he saw the speech. I guess that's good news," she said. "Maybe he learned something about what it looks like to meet the moment in the country. To meet the moment where people are hurting…"