Watch: Republican lawmaker tries to fight and pull referee's pants down at son's basketball game

When Rep. Jeremy Faison (R–TN) didn't agree with a referee at his son's high school basketball game, he did what any modern GOP politician would do — he bullied. He wanted to fight. And he tried to pull the referee's pants down. He was then kicked out of the gym.

"Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym," he later admitted in a tweet (see at bottom of post). "…It was completely stupid of me."

In the video below, we see him pointing his finger in the referee's face, but we can't hear any dialog. But The Guardian fills us in: "You can't tell me to leave the floor – this was your fault," he said, "according to a report provided by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association."

In a party that incites insurrections, bullies fellow colleagues with racists remarks, and blatantly lies on everything from voter fraud to vaccination science to who our president is, it's sadly no surprise that the hot-tempered self-described "Christian" lawmaker would default to aggressive tactics when the game didn't play out in his favor.

TN State Rep. Jeremy Faison, House GOP Chair, tried to fight and depants a high school basketball referee.



FAISON: "Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted … I was bad wrong." pic.twitter.com/qlBttjWZsg — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 5, 2022