Add vehicular manslaughter and DUI to this Jan 6th insurrectionists rap sheet

22-year-old Capitol insurrectionist Emily Hernandez continues to make the news. Better known for waving a broken piece of Nancy Pelosi's office, Hernandez has killed someone while awaiting trial.

NY Post:

Emily Hernandez, 22, who was photographed waving a sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office after breaching the building, was driving her Volkswagen the wrong way down a street in Franklin County at around 7 p.m., when she crashed into a Buick, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The vehicles "swerved to avoid each other," but the impact killed 32-year-old Victoria Wilson, and seriously injured her husband, 36-year-old Ryan Wilson, who was behind the wheel, according to the crash report.

Hernandez was charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death on the eve of the anniversary of the US Capitol riot, an arrest report states.