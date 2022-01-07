Ahmaud Arbery's murderers get life

The three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black jogger who strayed into their neighborhood, were today sentenced to life in jail. Shooter Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, received life without parole and will die in prison. William "Roddie" Bryan, who helped corrall Arbery with his truck and filmed the lynching, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

[Judge] Walmsley said Arbery was "hunted down and shot" before the sentencing of the three men convicted of killing the 25-year-old Black man running in a Georgia neighborhood in 2020. Walmsley described the events that led to the shooting of Arbery and commented on remarks made by the three convicted men. "In my opinion, Greg McMichael very early on in this tried to establish a narrative. He made comments like 'Ahmaud Arbery was trapped like a rat,' 'stop or I'll blow your — and I won't repeat it again — head off.' Effectively admitted that he wasn't sure what Ahmaud Arbery had done wrong," Walmsley said.