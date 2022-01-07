This multiple-choice quiz presents you with ten words, one at a time. You get 10 seconds to select a synonym for each word. I got all ten correct, but I didn't get a perfect score because I think I wasn't quick enough.
[via David Burge]
Back in 2015, everyone was all about hygge, a Danish concept described by the Oxford English Dictionary as a "quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of comfort or well-being." Now though, there's a new Dutch word bubbling up in the US: uitwaaien (OUT-vwy-ehn), that according to the Washington Post "translates literally… READ THE REST
Want some more words from the other English language? Ryo Ota's Fakelish has them all. Unlike Thomas Dimson's English word generator, it doesn't use AI, preferring more mundrial generative techniques. But Ota's results strike me as amusingly ligical, even babrilly, even if its use of grammars instead of neural networks seems vestrial these days. SchyperantImposillackTioughtersSchgruidsMundrialUnkalphastMireockBabrillyFormalatedGimbrawerTridentComplerLigicalDepreneOcoarrieteRaxallufficPectiesDaeorhonsHerbalve READ THE REST
Dr. Suess came up with the word "nerd" in 1950 in his book If I Ran the Zoo. In this video for Storied, Dr. Erica Brozovsky looks at words created by authors, including "pandemonium" (John Milton), "freelancer" (Sir Walter Scott), "chortle" (Lewis Carroll), "quark" (James Joyce), "robot" (Karel Capek), and "meme" (Richard Dawkins). READ THE REST
