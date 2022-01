Actor, author, and filmmaker Crispin Glover reads from his ingenious book What It Is, and How It is Done on Atomic TV in this video clip. In the book, he creates a narrative out of a series of seemingly disconnected images. This experimental way of making a story makes me think of the "cut up technique." .

The dramatic way he reads it makes it even more hilarious than it already is. I wish this video was longer, because I could watch him read from this bizarre book all day long.